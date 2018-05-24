BREAKING: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Donald Trump called off a summit that had been scheduled to discuss the rogue regime’s nuclear weapons program and issued some strongly worded threats.

“I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place,” Trump wrote in the letter.



“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”