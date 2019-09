The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Abia State on Monday sacked former governor of the state, Orji Uzor Kalu as Senator.

Kalu who represents Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been dismissed.

In view of this development, the Election tribunal has ordered a re-run election for the Abia North Senatorial District.