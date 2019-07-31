The Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Akure, Ondo State Capital, on Wednesday nullified the election of Ikengboju Gboluga, who represents Okitipupa/Irele Federal constituency in the Federal House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The defendant was also said to have sworn allegiance to the United Kingdom having acquired the citizenship of the country and the court said he was not eligible to contest the February 23, 2019, National Assembly election for his allegiance to the UK.

The tribunal then declared Albert Akintoye of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Certificate of Return to Akintoye after withdrawing same from Gboluga.

Details later