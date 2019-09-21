The Imo State Election Tribunal sitting on Saturday, has dismissed two petitions against Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha for being incompetent and lacking merit.

The petition of Senator Ifeanyi Arareume of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was dismissed for lacking merit while Mr Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance Party (AA) petition was dismissed for incompetence.

Three petitions were filed by the governorship candidates of the Action Alliance, All Progressives Congress, (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), asking the tribunal to nullify the election of Mr Ihedioha of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), on the ground that he was unlawfully declared as the governor of the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, two of those petitions have now been dismissed, remaining that of the All progressives Congress (APC).

Details shortly…