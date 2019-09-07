The Taraba State National and State House of Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal, has dismissed the petition against Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, representing Taraba South Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice E. I. Oritsejafor, who headed the three-man panel of the tribunal, sitting in Abuja, after an unanimous judgment on Saturday, dismissed the petition by Bauka Ishaya Gamgum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over failure to prove his claims.

In his jugement, Justice Oritsejafor, held that the petitioners failed to prove their claim of over-voting and substantial non-compliance.

Prior to this ruling, the tribunal upheld the preliminary objection of the 2nd and 3rd. respondents, PDP and Bwacha, on the grounds that the petitioners did not pay the required filing fees as at the point of presenting the petition before the tribunal’s secretary on March 14, 2019.