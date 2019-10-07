The three-man gubernatorial election tribunal judges has dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and its candidate, Barrister Mohammed Abubakar against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its guber candidate, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The tribunal led by Justice Salihu Shuibu ruled on Monday that the ‎petition brought by the APC and its candidate, Barrister Mohammed Abubakar against the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) and its candidate, Senator Bala Mohammed lacks merit.

The tribunal had earlier rejected statements on oath of 27 out of 33 witnesses brought by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and its guber candidate, Barrister Mohammed Abubakar.

The Lead Judge said that the petitioners failed to prove their petition beyond reasonable doubt.

“I hereby ruled that the election of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) candidate , senator Bala Mohammed is valid.”‎ Justice Salihu concluded.

