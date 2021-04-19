BREAKING: Tottenham sacks Jose Mourinho — Daily Times Nigeria

Tottenham has sacked manager Jose Mourinho, bringing a contract that had been due to run until the summer of 2023 to a premature conclusion.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has been shown the door in north London a matter of days before Spurs are due to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Mourinho had been appointed as successor to Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 due to his proven track record on the trophy front, but he will now depart empty-handed.

In a statement, Spurs said: “The club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: “Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic.

“On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”

Spurs have also confirmed that the club’s former midfielder Ryan Mason, who is currently head of player development, will take first-team training on Monday.