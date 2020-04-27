The Chief Security Officer to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, Lateef Raheem, who died in Lagos on April 24 has been confirmed to have died of coronavirus.

Raheem, who passed away in the early hours of April 24, was buried later that day in accordance with Muslim rites

But following Raheem’s sudden death the NCDC medics took samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death and the result of the test showed that Late Raheem tested positive as well as an unnamed aide of the APC national leader.

According to Tinubu’s media office in a statement by Tunde Rahman on Monday he said that following the sudden death of the late CSO, and as precautionary measure, Late Raheem had his sample and those of Mr Tinubu’s close aides taken by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test for COVID-19.

He said “Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

“Today, the test results are back. The samples tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25. The results of the tests were returned this morning. Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator Tinubu were negative.

“The results of one aide were positive. The rest of the staff was negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines. Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.”

Earlier Tinubu in a condolence message to the family members described the late CSO as a good and decent man.

“Raheem was a person of strong and resilient character, who never sought special treatment or favours notwithstanding the years of loyal and excellent service to me and a person who never took his work or valued position as my aide for granted.

Tinubu mourns Chief Security Officer

“I felt nothing but profound shock and deep loss when I was awakened early on Friday that my most trusted security aide had died.

“I met Raheem in early 1999 when he was attached to me by the police during the campaign for the governorship election in Lagos and he stood faithfully beside me during the rigours of the primaries and campaign.

“When he joined me, Lateef was a Corporal with school certificate, but because of his thirst for knowledge and personal improvement, he subsequently acquired a university degree,” he said.



