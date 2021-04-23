BREAKING: Three Kidnaped Greenfield University Students Found Dead

Three students from Greenfield University in Kaduna State were kidnapped and killed by bandits who were accused of being kidnappers.

The students were among those kidnapped by bandits on Tuesday night from a private university along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The remains of three students were discovered on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a place close to the university, and were evacuated to a mortuary by him and the Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lieutenant Colonel MH Abdullahi, according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Armed bandits abducted an unknown number of students from the institution in Kasarami village, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Kaduna state’s Chikun local government area, on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has described the three students’ deaths as “pure wickedness,” “inhumanity,” and “outright desecration of human lives by vile powers.”

He said that armed bandits embodied the worst of humanity and that they must be fought at all costs because of their violent wickedness.

The governor went on to say that evil does not prevail over God’s gift of humanity. He urged people to band together against the forces of darkness threatening national security and the Nigerian state’s very life.

El-Rufai expressed deep condolences and empathy to the student’s families and the university community on behalf of the Kaduna State government and citizens and prayed for the repose of their souls.