BREAKING: T.B Joshua’s Successor Revealed By SCOAN Elders

Following the demise of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, TB Joshua, the elders in council of the church have decided to select a successor.

Daily times gathered that SCOAN elders who had a crucial meeting stated that the church had no secession plan but someone has to carry the mantle of leading the church.

“Someone must take charge immediately and give spiritual direction on the mode of service continuity. So much spiritual and financial efforts went into building SCOAN and it cannot just waste away,’’ a top aide said.

“None of the pastors were trained to succeed him. I would have known if any exists. For now, the wife has taken charge.’’

The elders of SCOAN decided that since nobody was trained by the late prophet to succeed him, that his wife, Evelyn will take over as the leader of the mega church.

Evelyn, the wife of late TB Joshua, and also a senior pastor in SCOAN, confirmed the funeral arrangements when she received Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

TB Joshua and Evelyn have been married for 25 years and they had three children.

Sarah, one of TB Joshua’s daughters, who is married to a Tanzanian man is reported to have given birth to a baby boy on June 12 (over the weekend), the day her late father would have celebrated his 58th birthday.

A family sources disclosed that the late televangelist, who died on June 5, will be buried at his church in Ikotun, Lagos state, and will be succeeded by his wife Evelyn as SCOAN leader.

Initially, reports indicated the pastor was to be buried in his hometown of Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state, as demanded by the traditional ruler of the town.

However, it is reported that the pastor’s family and church elders intervened and decided the pastor will be buried in Lagos on July 11.

“Since they said the reason was spiritual, the family agreed with them,” a church source said