BREAKING: Suspected Suicide Bomber Detonates Self-Destructive Device in Ebonyi

In the Ebonyi State local government area of Afikpo, an unidentified middle-aged man accused of being a suicide bomber blew himself up.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday in Afikpo LGA of the state, near campus 2 of Amaizu/Amangbala primary school.

Residents in the area scurried for safety when they heard the blast, according to a local resident who talked to LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity.

He said that the unidentified man was carrying an explosive that exploded on his body, instantly killing him.

He said that residents returned to the scene of the incident after a few minutes to find the alleged suicide bomber lying in a pool of his own blood.

According to the resident, the incident occurred near the Eke Market in Afikpo, which is the largest market in the region, and there was tension and panic in the community as a result of the incident.