Super Eagles, officials finally secured their entry visas into Singapore on Wednesday, for Sunday’s prestige friendly between Nigeria and Brazil in Singapore.

The officials duly departed Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport aboard Emirates Airline on Wednesday.

Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor, Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, Team Doctor, Dr. Ibrahim Gyaran, Physiotherapist, Christopher Nnadozie and Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka are set to join the rest of the group players and technical staff already on ground in Singapore on Thursday after receiving their visas.