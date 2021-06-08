BREAKING: Soldiers stop Sunday Igboho from entering Igangan Forest

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, a prominent Yoruba campaigner, paid a visit to Igangan in Oyo state’s Ibarapa North Local Government Area on Monday, a day after the town was assaulted by Fulani herdsmen.

Igboho was in town to assess the extent of the damage caused by the attack the day before. During his visit, Igboho and his boys attempted to explore the forest for the killer herders.

A team of heavily armed soldiers, who were trailing his convoy as soon as they got in town, stopped him from entering the forest.

More details shortly…