BREAKING: Soldiers invades Police station, arrest DPO over murder of colleague

May 17, 2018

A clash happened along Ada George Road in Port Harcourt on Thursday morning as soldiers sacked the Rumukpakani Police Station, allegedly over the killing of their colleague by a policeman.

The murdered soldier,  who was in mufti, was said to have been shot near the Police station by one of the policemen on duty.

It was gathered that the development forced a group of angry soldiers to storm the Police station and arrested the Divisional Police Officer and the murder suspect.”

Details soon…

