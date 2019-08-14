Sunday Awolola, the soldier who allegedly raped a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko has been arraigned before a magistrates’ court sitting in Akure, the state capital by the Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday.

Sunday, a soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, allegedly raped the student at a military checkpoint along Ikare Akoko-Akungba Akoko road on July 31, 2019.

At court proceeding, the defence counsel, Mr. Kayode Idowu, asked the court to adjourn the case to enable him to properly study the applications brought before the court by the prosecutor.

The magistrate, Mr. Mayowa Olanipekun, adjourned the matter till Friday, August 16, 2019, to enable the defence counsel study the applications.