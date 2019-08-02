The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, a body of Shi’ites, has filed a suit to challenge the ex parte order of the Federal High Court in Abuja for its proscription.

The IMN filed the motion on notice, on Friday, before Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which issued the proscription order and designated it a terrorist group in a ruling delivered on July 26.

The group in the application filed on its behalf by Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), alleged as part of the grounds for seeking the reversal of the proscription order, that the order was made without jurisdiction.