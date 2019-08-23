The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday has given orders to the Minister of Petroleum Resources to grant the renewal of the Oil Mineral Lease 11 to Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria for 20 years.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in his judgment delivered on Shell’s suit, ruled that renewal would be for 20 years and not 30, as the company requested.

‎The suit was initiated against the Minister of Petroleum Resources, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State.

