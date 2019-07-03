Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate has set up a seven member investigative panel to investigate an allegation of assault on a woman in a toy shop on May 11,2019 in Abuja by Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North senatorial district.

The Committe members are senators; Sam Egwu, Oluremi Tinubu, Stella Oduah, Mathew Urhogide, Dauda Aliru Jika, Sani Musa and Danladi Sankara.

The setting up of the committee was consequent upon full deliberation on a point of order raised by Senator Uba Sani (APC Kaduna Central) in which he called the attention of the Senate to a video footage that went viral on the social media on Tuesday in which Senator Abbo was seen assaulting a lady.

Uba had called for immediate sanction of Abbo but after crucial Intervention by Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Yahaya Abdullahi, the Senate decided to investigate the matter to give Abbo fair hearing and to inquire from the assault victim full details of the ugly incident.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in as much as the Senate will be responsive and responsible and not will not condone violence, it will be fair to give fair hearing to both sides.

The investigative panel has two weeks to report back to the Senate.

serving lawmaker, Senator Elisha Abbo, has attracted criticisms from a large section of Nigerians after being caught on video slapping a nursing mother repeatedly at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Abbo, who defeated the respected Senator Binta Garba, to emerge as the winner of the Adamawa North senatorial district, was seen assaulting the woman in a video posted by Premium Times

The assault, which reportedly occurred on May 11, 2019, was done in the presence of an armed policeman who rather than assist the victim, arrested her.

Abbo, who is the youngest senator in the country, had entered the shop around 6pm on May 11, a Saturday. The senator walked in with three young women to purchase adult toys.

But shortly after they began shopping for the toys, one of the three girls brought in by Mr Abbo started throwing up. She vomited multiple times, prompting the shop owner to remark that the woman should have vomited outside and not inside her shop, especially since she was not a child.