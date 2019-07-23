The Senate on Tuesday announced the postponement of its annual recess for one week to enable members to screen the ministerial nominees whose names have been forwarded to the Red chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The annual recess was initially billed to start on Thursday.

The Chairman, Senate ad hoc committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, stated this while addressing journalists on Tuesday.

Adeyeye added that the Senate would start the screening on Wednesday.

He said since the exercise would be thorough, the Senate would suspend its rules to sit beyond 2pm and conduct plenary on Mondays and Fridays until all the nominees have been successfully grilled.

Details later….