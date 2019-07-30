Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday reconstituted 69 standing committees and named chairmen and vice chairmen of the committee’s.

Notable among the committee chairmen are Barau Jibrin, Appropriation, Abubakar Kyari, FCT, Dino Melaye, Aviation, Abdullahi Adamu, Agriculture, Olamilekan Adeola, Finance, Mathew Urhoghide, Public Account and Rose Okoh, Women Affairs.

Others are Danladi Sankara, Information, Adedayo Adeyeye, Media and Publicity.

The Senate has proceeded on an eight weeks recess to resume plenary on September 24.

Details later…