The Senate has increased the proposed nation’s budget for 2020 from N10.002trn to N10.729.4trn, after a long debate on Thursday.

The house also approved all the 16 recommendations contained in the report of the National Assembly joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, stated that the development has paved way for President Muhammadu Buhari to submit the 2020 budget any time next week.

