By Tunde Opalana, Abuja



The senator representing Imo North senatorial district, Benjamin Uwajumogu has been sworn in as the 109th member of the 9th Senate.

Uwajumogu who had his election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) enmeshed in legal tussle received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday.



Recall that Justice Taiwo Taiwo, of a Federal High Court, Abuja had ordered INEC to immediately issue a Certificate of Return to the Uwajumogu.

Uwajumogu had approached the court seeking for an order to compel INEC to issue him the certificate after the failure of the electoral body to declare him the winner of the senatorial election on an allegation that the electoral process was marred by irregularities.



The oath of office as a Senator was administered onhim at exactly 10.33 am at the commencement of plenary Friday morning by the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh.

