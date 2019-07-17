Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday has extended by one week time given its bi-partisan ad -hoc committee set up to investigate the conduct of a serving senator, Elisha Abbo alleged to have slapped a lady in an adult toy shop in May this year in Abuja.

This followed the request for an extension of time by Committee Chairman, Sen. Sam Egwu (Ebonyi) .

Egwu who came under order 43 of the Senate rule to inform the house of need to wait for the conclusion of Police investigation for it to round off its assignment.

The committee chairman said “the bi – partisan committee is asking for additional time because of the sensitivity of our assignment.

” We set out to do the investigation by inviting people that are involved including our colleague, Sen. Abbo who made it clear that he was invited by the Police, detained for a day and later charged to court

“He told the committee that the matter is already prejudice, therefore he cannot give further comment. Also, the victim’s lawyer told the committee that the matter is in court and dovhe cannot talk on it.

But the shop owner failed to honour our invitation.

The Senate President said since the committee is yet to conclude its assignment, Egwu cannot give an interim report.

Lawan said ” we are not investigating criminal activities which the police is already investigating but we are investigating the misconduct of our colleague.

“We will give you an extension of time but cannot wait until the police finish its investigation or after the determination of the matter by the court.

However, Lawan was reminded by the Senate minority leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe that his rule was his personal opinion which is contrary to Senate rule 53. He said ” Mr. President, it is your opinion.”

The Senate President quickly accepted the fact but said “in my opinion the committee should go ahead with its assignment”.

The bi – partisan ad – hoc committee was set up on July 3, 2019.