Breaking: Senate confirms Olonisakin, Buratai, other Non - Career Ambassador — Daily Times Nigeria

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senate Tuesday morning confirmed the appointment of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Usman, as non -career ambassadors.

Their confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs which screened the nominees on Thursday, February 18.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday February 10 requested that the nominees be confirmed .

Buhari in the letter had said, “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”