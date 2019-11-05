…Steps down Rivers representative Numieh nomination

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Dr . Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba as Chairman and Managing Director respectively of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Other nominated members of tbe board of the Commission also had their appointment confirmed include; Executive Director Projects, Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom).Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa);

Prophet Jones Erue (Delta Representative); Mr Victor Ekhatar (Edo Representative )); and Nwogu Nwogu (Abia Representative).

Also confirmed are Theodore Allison (Bayelsa Representative ); Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom Representative ); Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River Representative ); Olugbenga Elema (Ondo Representative );

Hon. Uchegbu Kyrian (Imo Representative ); Aisha Murtala Muhammed ( Northwest Representative ); Shuaibu Ardo Zubairu ( Northeast Representative ) and Amb.Abdullahi Bage (North Central Representative).

Confirmation of the NDDC board members followed consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta presented by its chairman, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) at plenary on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated October 18 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during Tuesday October 29,2019 plenary, sough Senate confirmation of the nominees.

However, one of the nominees, Dr Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers Representative) was not confirmed on the ground that she shunned the screening exercise for the nominees by the Senate committee o October 30,2019.

Dr.Nunieh presently serve as interim chairman of the Board of NDDC.