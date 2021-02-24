BREAKING: Senate confirms Bawa as EFCC Chairman

The Senate, after a two-hour session on Wednesday at plenary confirmed the appointment of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission.

Daily Times gathered that Abdulrasheed Bawa arrived at the Senate for screening over his appointment as the head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the plenary on Wednesday, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, ordered the distribution of the copies of the Curriculum Vitae to all the senators to enable them study the documents before the commencement of the screening.

Bawa’s nomination has been dogged by a petition and litigation.

A civil society organisation, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, had petitioned the Senate asking it to halt further action on his screening or confirmation until he cleared himself of the allegations against him.

