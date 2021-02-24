BREAKING: Senate begins screening of Bawa for EFCC Chair

The Senate started screening Abdulrasheed Bawa on Wednesday morning for confirmation and selection as the substantive chairman of the Commission on Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC).

As previously promised by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the screening is taking place in the Committee of the Whole.

Lawan instructed Sergeant-At-Arms to ensure that the available Bawa curriculum vitae will be circulated to all Senators present before the confirmation hearing.

Following a motion to that effect, Bawa was invited to the Senate Chambers by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, at 11:48 am.

A delegation of lawmakers from Kebbi in the House of Representatives and members of the Kebbi House of Assembly led by the Speaker were also admitted into the Senate chambers to observe the screening.

Lawan said: “This is very important for us and this country. For over six years, the EFCC has been presided over by an Acting Chairman.

“This exercise is to ensure that the Commission has a substantive Chairman.”

Chairman-Designate of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa in his opening remarks, introduced himself and read his biodata to the Senate.

“I hold a B.Sc and M.Sc from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto State. I am a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.”

“I have also been trained by the FBI and the National Crime Agency of the United States and United Kingdom respectively.”

“I joined the EFCC in 2014 and was trained in the Act Of Law Enforcement And Financial Crimes Investigation. I happen to be the only EFCC officer that has headed three different zones.”

“By the end of my tenure, I will leave the EFCC a better place.” – Abdulrasheed Bawa added.

More details shortly…