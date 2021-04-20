Senate commence probe of CCT Chairman, Umar over assault on guard

The Senate has launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a security guard at Bannex Plaza Abuja by Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman, Justice Danladi Umar.

The security guard, Clement Sagwak, had petitioned the Senate through his Senator Istifanus Gyang, on Tuesday.

Reading the petition, Gyang said the petitioner was seeking for justice having been assaulted by the Justice Danladi for doing his legitimate job.

Gyang said the petitioner alleged that the CCT chairman assaulted him, asked him to kneel down and also slapped him.

Recall that a viral five- minute video captured Umar and the guard having an altercation at the plaza.

Sagwak, 22, and an employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, told the Senate he was attacked by Umar last month.

He said he was assaulted by Umar and a policeman attached to him after he informed him (Umar) that his car was not properly parked.

He said the CCT boss slapped him several times and forced him to kneel down in the presence of everybody while undergoing his lawful activities.

Senator Gyang said his constituent is asking the Senate to investigate the incident and ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, directed the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions headed by Senator Ayo Akinyelure to investigate the matter and report back in four weeks.

The Senate’s decision was sequel to the establishment of the fact that the petitioner is yet to seek a legal intervention.