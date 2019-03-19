Breaking: Senate approves N30,000 as new national minimum wage

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday approved N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

The approval came subsequent to the submission of the report of the ad hoc committee set up to review the minimum wage. The committee was headed by Senator Francis Alimikhena.

A request was also made to the Nigerian government to submit a supplementary budget, which would include the structure of the new national minimum wage.

The House of Representatives had also earlier approved the new figure as the national minimum wage.

Details Later…