Breaking: Senate approves N234bn for INEC

The senate has approved the sum of N234.51 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 elections.

The approved sum is about N7.9 billion less than the N242.45 billion requested by President Buhari.

The Senate also approved that the total sum of N189 billion which will be for the funding of the 2019 elections be moved from both recurrent and capital components of the special intervention programme.

Details Later…