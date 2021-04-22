BREAKING: Security operatives Prevents jailbreak in Kano

On Thursday evening, security agents stopped inmates from Kurmawa prison, which is located near the emir’s palace in Kano state, from breaking out.

Residents in the area where the prison is located heard sporadic gunshots as they prepared to break their Ramadan fast on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported by Musbahu Nasarawa, a spokesman for the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kano, who added that the inmates attempted to create chaos but were resisted.

“Through the concerted efforts of the prison authorities, we were able to put down the rebellion,” the spokesman said.

As prison officers attempted to recover illegal objects found with some of the inmates, violence erupted, according to Nasarawa.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the uproar was caused by the poor quality of food served to the prisoners as they tried to break their fast on Thursday.

Nasarawa, however, denied the claims that the crisis was the result of lack of food items or poor quality of food for the inmates.

He added that normalcy has now been restored to the area.