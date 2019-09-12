German tactician and Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has lost his mother, Madam Elizabeth Rohr

Rohr guided the senior national team to a pulsating 2-2 draw against Ukraine in Tuesday’s international friendly game at the Dnipro Arena.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the demise on their social handle, @Thenff on Thursday.

“We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr. Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace’’.