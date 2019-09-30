The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday said that the state government had acquired the 45 per cent interest of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria in Oil Mining Lease 11 located in Ejama Ebubu community, Eleme Local Government Area and other communities in Ogoni.

The Punch reports that the governor who stated this during a state broadcast at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Wike said that the background for the acquisition of OML 11 was based on court judgements, which had already been recorded in the United Kingdom and Nigeria for enforcement.

He added that the decision was in the best interest of the state.