The police on Tuesday arraigned five people and a lawyer over the #RevolutionNow protests, in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Ehis Omoshomio, 35; Gabriel Ojumah, 51, Juwon Sanyaolu, 22; Stanley Anobi, 28; Elias Ozikpu, 30; Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, 25, with two counts of unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Mr Ibijoke Akinpelu, counsel from the State Criminal Intelligence and Information Department Panti, and the resident prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin said that the defendants committed the offence on August 5, at 10 a.m., at National Stadium, Surulere.