BREAKING: Remains of Ibrahim Attahiru, others arrive Abuja for burial

22nd May 2021
by Ada Ada
Attahiru

Corpses of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and others who died in a Beachcraft 350 aircraft that crashed at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday have arrived Abuja.

They were received at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at about 11am.

They were being moved to the National Mosque and the Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church venues of funeral prayers amidst tight security.

