 BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II loses husband Prince Philip —
Online Courses for Top Executives

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II loses husband Prince Philip

9th April 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, died at the age of 99.

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the British monarch’s longest-serving royal consort.

There were four daughters, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren for the couple.

“Her Majesty The Queen has declared the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace.

“His Royal Highness, His Royal Highness, His Royal Highness, His Royal Highness, His Royal Highness, His Royal Highness, His Royal Highness, His Royal

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment