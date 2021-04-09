BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II loses husband Prince Philip

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, died at the age of 99.

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the British monarch’s longest-serving royal consort.

There were four daughters, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren for the couple.

“Her Majesty The Queen has declared the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” said a statement from Buckingham Palace.

