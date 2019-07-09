Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Protests by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, followers of Shiite Islamic sect became violent Tuesday afternoon as more than four policemen were shot at and badly wounded.

Pandemonium erupted when the army of protesters were denied entry but forced their way in after allegedly disarming few policemen.

The protesters were said to have opened fire on policemen on duty, badly wounding the security men, one of which was rushed to the National Assembly clinic.

In the ensuing melle, the protesters became more violent by vandalising some vehicles parked at the NASS car park while workers scampered for dear lives.

Information had it that policemen with the help of reinforcement from the nearby Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police is putting the situation under control.