BREAKING: Professor bags 3 years for manipulating election results

25th March 2021
by Ogbonna Ugorji
Peter Ogban, a professor of soil science at the University of Calabar, was sentenced to three years in prison by an Akwa Ibom high court for tampering with election results.

In the 2019 senatorial election in Akwa Ibom North-West, Ogban served as the returning officer.

Mr Peter is being prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission investigated (INEC).

The court found him guilty of tampering with election results in order to benefit the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

