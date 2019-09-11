The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the outcome of the February 23, 2019 presidential election in its entirety.

“This petition is accordingly, and hereby dismissed in its entirety,” says Tribunal.

“In the final result, and I have come to the conclusion which is inevitable and unavoidable, that the petitioners have not proved any of the grounds of the petition in paragraph 15 of the petition.

“This petition is accordingly and hereby dismissed in its entirety,” says Justice Mohammed Garba, who led the five-man panel sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Parties are to bear their costs.

Details later.