President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly suspended Ibrahim Magu as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The BBCHausa Service quoting an unnamed presidency source said the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency was suspended on Tuesday, July 7.

No official confirmation about the alleged removal of Ibrahim Magu has been released yet.

The embattled Magu was reportedly arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services on Monday, July 6 but this news was dismissed as untrue.

Magu instead was quizzed by a panel set up by President Buhari following a memorandum from the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN).

More to follow