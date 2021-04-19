Breaking: President Buhari receives newly appointed IG of police

President Buhari received Acting Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba at the State House, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Sack of LAUTECH VC by Gov. Makinde SSANU rejects

Daily Times recalls that he was appointed while Buhari was on medical trip.

The meeting was made known via the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian Government on Monday.

President @MBuhari received Acting Inspector General of @PoliceNG, Usman Alkali Baba at the State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/D7HKvSz1uu — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) April 19, 2021

Details shortly..