BREAKING: President Buhari extends IGP’s tenure

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, is expected to continue in his role for the next three months, the federal government said on Thursday.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Daily Times gathered.

He said that the decision of the President to extend the IGP’s tenure for another three months was to give time for proper selection of the new helmsman.

