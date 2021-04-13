BREAKING: Policeman shot, others injured as Gunmen abduct Abuja residents

On Tuesday morning, a police officer was shot while attempting to prevent the kidnapping of some members of the Tungan-Maje community in Abuja’s Gwagwalada Area Council.

According to Ibrahim Saidu, a local resident, the gunmen went on the rampage, engaging both the police and some vigilante members in a shootout.

After an hour of gunfire, the gunmen whisked away two people, according to Saidu, who said the gunmen first targeted residents of Anguwar Samu in Tungan-Maje.

“The entire residents of Anguwar Samu were gripped with fear because of the gunshots but unfortunately, they succeeded in abducting two people,” he said.

According to him, after the police were overpowered, the kidnappers went to the council’s New Poultry area and kidnapped two residents.

According to him, the police officer and a vigilante member who was injured in the incident were taken to an unidentified hospital for care.

ASP Maryam Yusuf, the FCT police command’s spokeswoman, did not return calls or texts requesting her reaction to the current kidnapping incident in the nation’s capital.