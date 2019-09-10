The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites have alleged that the Nigerian Police have killed three of its members in Kaduna, while observing their Ashura mourning procession on Tuesday.

The group’s media coordinator, Yahaya Muhammed, while giving a situation reports of the procession across the states in Nigeria, said, ‘’Three persons were killed in Kaduna, including a minor.’’

“In Abuja the procession was peaceful because the police could not stop us, in Gombe, there was shooting and one person was confirmed dead and in Azare local government (area) in Bauchi one person was confirmed dead,”

Kaduna Police command through its spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, denied the allegation, noting that the group was making up stories to win public sympathy.

Sabo, said “Based on the report we have, there was no casualty. We received a report that they were sighted around Biakin Ruwa bypass, and our men went there and dispersed them professionally.”

He lamented that, ‘‘it has been IMN approach to make frivolous claims. This is a group that has been proscribed by the state and federal government. The police will not fold its arms; we dispersed them professionally.’’

Sabo, further said that there was no report of casualty, adding that they were just making this claim to attract public sympathy.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu had in a statement yesterday ordered Commissioners of Police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by IMN members.