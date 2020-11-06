BREAKING: Police disrupts Sowore-led #ENDSARS Protest in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Some #ENDSARS protesters led by RevolutionNow covener, Omoyele Sowore have allegedly arrested at the gate of National Assembly, Abuja by the Nigeria Police.

The demonstators gathered in front of the complex On Friday, November 6, to paint #ENDSARS grafiti on the floor to remind the Nigerian Government of their demands.

Daily Times gathered that the protest was disrupted when the police group fired teargas and arrested about four of the demonstrators.

READ ALSO: Omo-Agege decries diversion of 13% derivation allocations by governors

Some of the protesters were also beaten while persons passing at the place were harassed.

As at the time of filing this report, human amd vehicular movement in the area had been restricted.