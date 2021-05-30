Breaking: Police clampdown on 57 members of Biafra Zionists Federation in Enugu

On Sunday, the Nigerian Police Force’s Enugu command detained 57 members of the Biafra Zionists Federation, or BZF, in the state.

They were reportedly pulled up on Sunday morning, just before the start of their Biafra Day parade.

Barr. Benjamin Onwuka, the group’s leader, stated that police officers from the Ogui Division raided their meeting place and took his members away.

“They arrested 57 of our comrades this morning,” the self-proclaimed BZF head said in a message sent out on Sunday. We were getting ready to march in the Biafra parade.

“We are non-violent people, we are peaceful agitators. They should be released immediately, unconditionally, without charge, they committed no crime. “We have informed the United States of this development,” he claimed.

Onwuka had stated a few days ago that they would invade Enugu’s Michael Okpara Square today for a Biafra procession.

When contacted, Enugu State Police Command spokesman Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the arrest and said that about 54 members of the group were picked because of the way they had gathered, stressing that they were taken to the Command headquarters, briefed on the importance of maintaining peace, and then sent on their way.

“There was no such arrest. Rather, 54 persons were seen to be unlawfully gathered at Owerri Road, Ogui, New layiut, Enugu and were brought to Headquarters for questioning. After nothing incriminating was found on them, the CP addressed and cautioned them to go home and maintain peace. They all left happily”, He said.