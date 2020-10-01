BREAKING: Police arrest 30 persons in Lagos #RevolutionNow protest

Hundreds of RevolutionNow protesters, on Thursday, took to the streets of Lagos State to express their displeasure over bad governance in Nigeria, Daily Times Nigeria has learnt.

READ ALSO: RevolutionNow protest is a child’s play – Femi Adesina

The demonstration, which started around 9.30 am, saw the protesters gathering around Ojota, from where they marched to the Maryland area of the state.

They were seen chanting songs of solidarity.

The PUNCH gathered that no fewer than the 30 RevolutionNow protesters have been arrested by security operatives.

The Coalition for Revolution codenamed #RevolutionNow had in a statement before the protest called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to resign.

Speaking with one of the protesters, Agba Jalingo, he said, “We are tired of Buhari and we want to tell the whole world that we are tired. Even with all the police mobilisation, we are here to show them our determination to confront this government.

“We are not going to be afraid of them. We will protest regardless of what they do. Nigerians are tired of bearing the burden that Buhari keeps piling on us, they must reverse the increase in fuel price, end ASUU strike.”

Justifying the need for the protest, the organisers, in a statement said, “These harsh policies that have bored a burdensome hole into the pockets of the Nigerian people are coming at a time when citizens are recovering from the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a global health crisis that was also mismanaged by the Buhari government, plunging already struggling citizens into deeper financial problems.

“It also comes at a time when there is an unprecedented dictatorial-style crackdown on free speech, dissent, activism, journalism, and the right to associate and congregate peacefully and protest.”

Details later…