Plane conveying over 600 pilgrims returning from the 2019 annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia has crashed while landing at the Minna International Airport.

The aircraft, a Boeing 744 with registration number 5N/ DBK was said to have developed technical fault in one of the plane’s four engines when it approached the Minna airport.

The Public Relations Officer of the Niger state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Hajia Hassana Isah when contacted also confirmed the incident but did not give further details.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness who spoke to the newsmen said that no one was injured or died in the incident but the passengers were visibly shaken over the incident.

No official statement has been released from the management of the airline.

Evidence of the crash landing of the plane could be seen as part of the tarmac and some materials were damaged when the aircraft skidded off the runway.

According to The Nation, five officials of the Accident Bureau of Investigation from Lagos had arrived the airport some hours after the incident and had inspected the partly damaged aircraft after which they went into a closed door meeting with the management of the airport.

Eyewitnesses said that the Minna International Airport was saved from a big disaster as they said the fire from the aircraft, if the plane had crashed would have burnt down the airport as there are no fire fighting vehicles in the airport.

“The fire that would have followed would have spread to all parts of the airport because we don’t have fire fighting vehicles in this airport”, a senior Official of the airport said.

Passengers, after rushing out of the plane after the incident thanked God for saving them from death.