BREAKING: PDP’s Obaseki records more votes

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo 2020 candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki has recorded more votes from the results of the 10 Local Governments declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Fourteen political parties participated in the exercise, but the contest was believed to have largely been between the incumbent governor, Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu.

The PDP scored 162, 044 while APC had 102, 498 votes from the declared results in the 10 LGAs.

Daily Times understands that with a wide margin of 59, 546 votes, Obaseki is leading his All Progressive Congress rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

The election held in 18 Local Government Areas, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units.

THE DECLARED LGA’s RESULT

1) Igwueme LGA

PDP 7,870

APC 5,199

Total 13170

Total votes cast 13,382

2) Esan North-East

APC 6,556

PDP 13579

Valid votes 20,369

Total votes cast 20,730

3) Esan Central

APC 6,719

PDP 10,794

4) Ipobo Okha

APC 18,218

PDP 41,030

5) Owombe

APC 5,972

PDP 10,022

6) Egor LGA

APC 10,202

PDP 27,621

7) Owan East

APC 19,295

PDP 14,762

8) Owan West

APC 11,193

PDP 11,485

9) Esan South-East

APC 9,237

PDP 10,565

10) Ovia North East

APC 9,907

PDP 16,987