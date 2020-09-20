BREAKING: PDP’s Obaseki records more votes

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo 2020 candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki has recorded more votes from the results of the 10 Local Governments declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
Fourteen political parties participated in the exercise, but the contest was believed to have largely been between the incumbent governor, Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu.
The PDP scored 162, 044 while APC had 102, 498 votes from the declared results in the 10 LGAs.
Daily Times understands that with a wide margin of 59, 546 votes, Obaseki is leading his All Progressive Congress rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.
The election held in 18 Local Government Areas, 192 Wards, and 2,627 polling units.
THE DECLARED LGA’s RESULT
1) Igwueme LGA
PDP 7,870
APC 5,199
Total 13170
Total votes cast 13,382
2) Esan North-East
APC 6,556
PDP 13579
Valid votes 20,369
Total votes cast 20,730
3) Esan Central
APC 6,719
PDP 10,794
4) Ipobo Okha
APC 18,218
PDP 41,030
5) Owombe
APC 5,972
PDP 10,022
6) Egor LGA
APC 10,202
PDP 27,621
7) Owan East
APC 19,295
PDP 14,762
8) Owan West
APC 11,193
PDP 11,485
9) Esan South-East
APC 9,237
PDP 10,565
10) Ovia North East
APC 9,907
PDP 16,987
