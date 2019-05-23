Breaking : PDP leaders, governors in crucial meeting in Abuja

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are currently meeting with governors elected on the platform of the party in Abuja.

At the closed door meeting going on at the Gombe State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja were the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara and the Vice Presidential candidate of the party in the February 23 Presidential poll, Mr.Peter Obi.

States governors present at the meeting include the host, Ibrahim Dakwambo, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel Ortom of Benue, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

Also at the meeting is Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha , Imo State governor- elect.

Though the agenda of the meeting was sketchy, the Daily Times learnt that the choice of PDP for the chairmanship of the Nigerian Governors Forum between Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Gov.Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna definitely top the agenda.